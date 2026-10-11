NCT WISH Announces Stops For 2nd Concert Tour 'INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH'

NCT WISH has announced the stops for their second concert tour!

On October 11, NCT WISH unveiled the dates and venues for their second concert tour “INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH.”

After kicking off the tour in Seoul from January 15 to 16, 2027 at Gocheok Sky Dome, the group will visit Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong.

Check out the poster below!

NCT WISH is currently gearing up for the release of their fourth mini album “I SPY.” While waiting for more updates on their comeback and concert tour, check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop tour masterlist here!

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