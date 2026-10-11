Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Snags 4th Win For 'I'm gonna TOESA' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, And More

i-dle’s Soyeon has won a fourth music show trophy for “I’m gonna TOESA”!

On the October 11 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” Soyeon ultimately took the win with a total of 5,366 points.

Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, KickFlip, Hwang Minhyun, NiziU, TUIDE, N.Flying, CRAVITY, ONEUS, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Kim Jae Hwan, Rothy, hrtz.wav, TIOT, KO1KEYZ, Jeon Yu Jin, Hayoon, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ANIMAL”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece” and “Kick Off The Wall”

Hwang Minhyun – “OUR”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

TUIDE – “Echo”

N.Flying – “Still”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

Rothy – “Alphabet”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version)

Jeon Yu Jin – “Adios”

Hayoon – “I Guarantee”

HAENA – “Hour, Minute, Second”