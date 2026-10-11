Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Snags 4th Win For 'I'm gonna TOESA' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, And More

Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Snags 4th Win For "I'm gonna TOESA" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, And More

Music
Oct 11, 2026
by E Cha

i-dle’s Soyeon has won a fourth music show trophy for “I’m gonna TOESA”!

On the October 11 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” Soyeon ultimately took the win with a total of 5,366 points.

Congratulations to Soyeon! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BOYNEXTDOOR, ALLDAY PROJECT, KickFlip, Hwang Minhyun, NiziU, TUIDE, N.Flying, CRAVITY, ONEUS, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Kim Jae Hwan, Rothy, hrtz.wav, TIOT, KO1KEYZ, Jeon Yu Jin, Hayoon, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ANIMAL”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece” and “Kick Off The Wall”

Hwang Minhyun – “OUR”

NiziU – “Sour Grapes”

TUIDE – “Echo”

N.Flying – “Still”

CRAVITY – “LOUDER”

ONEUS – “Say Yes!”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “Drop That!”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

Rothy – “Alphabet”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

TIOT – “Five Hours in Pieces”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ” (Korean version)

Jeon Yu Jin – “Adios”

Hayoon – “I Guarantee”

HAENA – “Hour, Minute, Second”

ALLDAY PROJECT
BOYNEXTDOOR
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CRAVITY
Haena
Hayoon
hrtz.wav
Hwang Minhyun
i-dle
Inkigayo
Jeon Yu Jin
KickFlip
Kim Jae Hwan
KO1KEYZ
N.Flying
NiziU
ONEUS
Rothy
Soyeon
TIOT
TUIDE

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