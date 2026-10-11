'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' And 'The Ordinary Jackpot' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

In its final week on air, tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” held onto its spot at the top of the list of the most buzzworthy dramas—wrapping up a perfect six-week streak at No. 1!

Ever since its premiere in August, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has consistently topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly rankings of the dramas and cast members that generated the most buzz, and its final week proved no exception.

Not only did “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” remain No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its stars also continued their reign over the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Jun Young and Song Kang swept the top two spots at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list this week, with star Gong Min Jung ranking No. 8 on the actor list.

TVING’s “The Ordinary Jackpot” jumped to No. 3 on this week’s drama list, and star Lee Jun Hyuk also held onto his spot at No. 3 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” climbed to No. 4 on the drama list, while leads Ahn Eun Jin and Seo Kang Jun rose to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea 2” took No. 6 on this week’s drama list, with star Hyun Bin making the actor list at No. 9.

tvN’s new spy romance “100 Days of Deception” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, and leading lady Kim You Jung also entered the actor list at No. 7.

ENA’s new campus romance “Between Steps” debuted at No. 8 on the drama list, with star Choo Young Woo entering the actor list at No. 10.

SBS’s new medical noir series “Doctor X” debuted at No. 9 on the drama list, while leading lady Kim Ji Won entered the actor list at No. 4.

Finally, JTBC’s “Fly High Butterfly” debuted at No. 10 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” TVING “The Ordinary Jackpot” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” Netflix “The Scandal” Disney+ “Made in Korea 2” tvN “100 Days of Deception” ENA “Between Steps” SBS “Doctor X” JTBC “Fly High Butterfly”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Jun Young (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Song Kang (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Lee Jun Hyuk (“The Ordinary Jackpot”) Kim Ji Won (“Doctor X”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Kim You Jung (“100 Days of Deception”) Gong Min Jung (“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea 2”) Choo Young Woo (“Between Steps”)

Binge-watch all of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Ordinary Jackpot” below!

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