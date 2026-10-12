“The Assassin(s)” Surpasses 3 Million Moviegoers

The film “The Assassin(s)” has reached a new milestone at the Korean box office.

According to the Korean Film Council, the film surpassed 3 million cumulative moviegoers at around 8 a.m. KST on October 12, making it the fifth Korean film released in 2026 to achieve the feat.

Starring Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, and Lee Min Ho, “The Assassin(s)” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the 1974 assassination attempt that shocked South Korea.

The milestone follows the film’s strong box office run, which scored No. 1 at the overall weekly box office for three consecutive week. Notably, the film drew approximately 758,587 moviegoers in its third week, an increase of around 90,000 from the 667,698 recorded in its second week.

The film’s box office run has unfolded against the backdrop of a historical distortion controversy that emerged during its opening week, further heightening public interest and driving more moviegoers to theaters.

Watch Yoo Hae Jin in his record-breaking hit film “The King’s Warden” on Viki:

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And watch Lee Min Ho in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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