Seol In Ah Shares Thoughts On Her 'Love In Disguise' Character, Preparation, And More

Seol In Ah has dished on how she prepared for her character in “Love in Disguise”!

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” is a new romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Seol In Ah takes on the role of Kang Jae Hee, a detective with a strong sense of justice and a background in the special forces. She goes undercover by disguising herself as a man to secure evidence of Yoon Yi Jun’s (Yim Si Wan) crimes, landing a job as an executive assistant—a position that only hires men.

In preparing for her undercover role as a man, Seol In Ah focused more on the character’s behavior and habits than on her outward appearance. Seol In Ah said, “Rather than ‘acting like a man,’ I prepared by focusing on ‘what it would look like if Kang Jae Hee were to disguise herself as a man.'” In line with the character’s background as a former special forces operative, she consistently balanced action training with physical conditioning, putting great effort into mastering natural movements.

She also revealed that she studied everything from her gait, center of gravity, and posture while sitting to the way she uses her hands and even the way she scans her surroundings. She strove to enhance the character’s realism by referring to relevant videos and programs to study the actual movements of trained professionals.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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