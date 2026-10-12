Blue Dragon Film Awards Announces Date For 2026 Ceremony

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards has announced the date for its annual ceremony!

On October 12, it was announced that the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 at KBS Hall in Yeouido.

Widely recognized as one of the most prestigious film awards in Korea, the Blue Dragon Film Awards were first launched in 1963 and have since earned the trust of the public through fair and transparent judging.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards has been helping shape the future of Korean cinema by introducing promising new directors with unique perspectives through its annual Chung Jung One Short Film Award.

Anyone with South Korean citizenship or any foreign national residing in the country, including international students, is eligible to submit an entry. The award is open to short narrative films with a runtime of 40 minutes or less that were completed on or after October 13, 2025. Submissions will be accepted online from October 12 through midnight on October 18.

The winners of the Chung Jung One Short Film Award will be announced at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony on November 25.

While you wait for November 25, check out the winners from last year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards here!

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