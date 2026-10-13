Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Raise Questions About Who Is Telling The Truth In “The Perfect Lie” Posters

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new posters!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who insists that her version of events is the truth. An elementary school librarian and teacher, Kang Ji Sun goes beyond simply listening to what others say, carefully examining the intentions behind their words.

The newly released character posters feature Joon Ho and Ji Sun staring directly into the camera. The poster concept, in which the characters appear to be looking through glass, effectively captures the mysterious nature of the characters, whose true feelings are difficult to read.

Despite featuring nothing more than fleeting moments of the two characters, with no elaborate props or movements, the posters impressively convey the drama’s appeal through the actors’ expressive performances.

Adding to the intrigue, Joon Ho’s poster bears the caption, “Joon Ho, the man who tells the facts,” while Ji Sun’s reads, “Ji Sun, the woman who claims to know the truth.” These contrasting descriptions deepen the mystery surrounding which of them is truly “The Liar.”

The posters also offer a faint glimpse of what appears to be the two protagonists’ “perfect first date,” sparking curiosity about what could have happened between them afterward.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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