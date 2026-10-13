Yim Si Wan, Seol In Ah, Kim Jung Hyun, And Yeonwoo Tease Two Distinct Romances In “Love In Disguise”

The stars of tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” have shared keywords that describe their characters’ romantic relationships!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

In the drama, third-generation chaebol heir and murder suspect Yoon Yi Jun develops a dangerous yet intriguing relationship with detective Kang Jae Hee, who goes undercover as his male personal secretary to investigate him. Meanwhile, Taegang Group lawyer Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun) and chairman’s secretary Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo) will embark on a romance of their own.

First, Yim Si Wan chose “innocence” as the keyword describing the relationship between Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee. He explained, “It might sound strange, but if you look at their circumstances simply, I think Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee are two people who could never be together. A chaebol heir suspected of murder and a detective who suspects him and pursues him—what a nerve-racking combination!”

He added, “However, regardless of what form their relationship takes, I think ‘innocence’ is the right word because their pure hearts eventually give them common ground in love and allow them to be together,” hinting at a romance in which the two characters move toward love through their sincerity, even as their circumstances force them to distrust each other.

Seol In Ah described Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee’s relationship with the phrase “from suspicion to trust.” She explained, “Their relationship begins with both of them unable to trust each other, but as they go through various incidents together, they gradually come to understand and trust each other.”

She also pointed to “unexpected twists” as another appealing aspect of their romance. “There are many moments when the roles are reversed compared to what we’re used to seeing in typical romance dramas,” she said. “Kang Jae Hee protects Yoon Yi Jun, and there are even scenes where Kang Jae Hee is the one who takes more physical action. I think that unexpected chemistry is what makes our couple fun to watch.”

Kim Jung Hyun and Yeonwoo both chose the word “mature” to describe their characters’ relationship. Kim Jung Hyun introduced Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung as a “mature couple,” explaining, “While Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee bicker and show a cute, youthful side, Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung have a more realistic romance—the kind of relationship you might actually see among people around you and think, ‘That could be us, too.’”

He continued, “In that sense, I think we’ll be able to show a deeper and more mature chemistry.”

Yeonwoo also described their relationship as a “mature romance.” She shared, “I felt that their unique charm came from the way they are attracted to each other but don’t easily get swept away by their feelings, instead exchanging witty remarks with one another.”

She added that while Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee have a relationship in which they openly express their feelings and clash with each other, Kim Si Hyun and Lee Hye Jung stand out for their relaxed atmosphere and playful back-and-forth banter.

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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