NCT WISH's 'I SPY' Becomes Their 2nd Album To Surpass 1 Million 1st-Day Sales

NCT WISH’s newest release is already a “million-seller”!

On October 12 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT’s youngest unit made their return with their fourth mini album “I SPY” and its title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, “I SPY” sold an impressive total of 1,200,086 copies on its first day of sales alone, making it NCT WISH’s second album to surpass 1 million sales on the first day of its release (following their previous album “Ode to Love”).

“I SPY” is also NCT WISH’s fourth consecutive album to sell over 1 million copies in the first week of its release, following “poppop,” “COLOR,” and “Ode to Love.”

Congratulations to NCT WISH!