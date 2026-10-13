TREASURE Announces November Comeback Date And Details For 'SHOCK'

Mark your calendars for TREASURE’s return!

On October 14 KST, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk released a statement announcing some of the agency’s plans for the remainder of 2026.

According to Yang Hyun Suk, TREASURE will be making a comeback with the new digital single “SHOCK” on November 2.

Continuing the change in TREASURE’s musical direction that began with the group’s latest mini album “NEW WAV,” “SHOCK” is a song that features a “powerful hip-hop sound.”

Yang Hyun Suk’s full English statement about TREASURE’s comeback can be found below:

Next, some news about TREASURE’s new music. Last June, TREASURE explored a variety of hip-hop styles through their mini album “NEW WAV.” With “NEW WAV” marking the beginning of their second chapter, TREASURE has been making its biggest changes in musical direction. On November 2, TREASURE will release a new digital single, “SHOCK,” featuring a powerful hip-hop sound. As TREASURE moves into 2027 with “SHOCK” and the full-scale activities of their second chapter, I hope you’ll continue to look forward to what’s ahead and show them your love and support.

Watch TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” on Viki below:

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And check out their episode of “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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