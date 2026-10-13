Hong Seung Hee Portrays 2 Polar-Opposite Personas In New Rom-Com 'Oh! My Guard'

Hong Seung Hee will be taking on what is essentially a dual role in her upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard.”

“Oh! My Guard” is a new romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

Explaining why she decided to star in the show, Hong Seung Hee shared, “I’m such a huge fan of the romantic comedy genre that I was excited and overjoyed to come across this drama. I was captivated by this bubbly, cheerful romantic comedy and its unique premise. The story was so fun and fresh that I found myself getting curious about how the plot would unfold.”

In the drama, Hong Seung Hee will switch back and forth between two very different personalities. Her character Oh Hae Ra starts out as a timid and fearful chaebol heiress who has lived her life cut off from the world for a long time. With TV as her only friend, Oh Hae Ra grows attached to her favorite actor Uhm Tae Bong, the star of the drama “The Prince’s Bodyguard.”

However, after getting hit by a car, Oh Hae Ra wakes up firmly convinced that she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of “The Prince’s Bodyguard.” Unlike Oh Hae Ra, Cha Hong Doo is a tough and spirited bodyguard who is skilled in combat. Believing that she is the character Cha Hong Doo, Oh Hae Ra makes it her mission to protect Uhm Tae Bong at all costs.

In order to portray these two contrasting personas, Hong Seung Hee paid meticulous attention to everything from her outer appearance to her acting style. The actress carefully used her outfits, styling, manner of speech, and facial expressions to differentiate between the two characters. Hong Seung Hee also attended action school in order to pull off her spectacular action scenes as Uhm Tae Bong’s self-appointed bodyguard.

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Hong Seung Hee in her film “The Moon” on Viki below:

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