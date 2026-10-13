October Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 13, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from September 14 to October 14.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,958,814, marking an 8.88 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “photocard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “root for,” “collaborate,” and “perform.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.73 percent positive reactions.

BTS held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,372,119, marking a 4.83 percent rise in their score since last month.

ATEEZ climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,984,885, marking a 9.01 percent increase in their score since September.

IVE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,631,603, marking a 16.47 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,405,479 for October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BTS
  3. ATEEZ
  4. IVE
  5. BLACKPINK
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. BIGBANG
  8. aespa
  9. TWICE
  10. KiiiKiii
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. CORTIS
  13. Super Junior
  14. SHINee
  15. Red Velvet
  16. EXO
  17. NCT
  18. LE SSERAFIM
  19. OH MY GIRL
  20. ILLIT
  21. i-dle
  22. Stray Kids
  23. izna
  24. Girls’ Generation
  25. idntt
  26. FIFTY FIFTY
  27. H1-KEY
  28. STAYC
  29. Hearts2Hearts
  30. Wanna One

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
FIFTY FIFTY
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
idntt
ILLIT
IVE
izna
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
NCT
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
STAYC
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TWICE
Wanna One

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