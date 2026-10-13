October Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from September 14 to October 14.

RESCENE continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 8,958,814, marking an 8.88 percent increase in their score since September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “photocard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “root for,” “collaborate,” and “perform.” RESCENE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 96.73 percent positive reactions.

BTS held onto their spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 7,372,119, marking a 4.83 percent rise in their score since last month.

ATEEZ climbed to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,984,885, marking a 9.01 percent increase in their score since September.

IVE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,631,603, marking a 16.47 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, BLACKPINK rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,405,479 for October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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