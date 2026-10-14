Cha Jun Hwan, Woo Davi, Lee Jae Won, Park So Jin, And More Confirmed For New Sitcom

Cha Jun Hwan, Woo Davi, Lee Jae Won, Kim Kyu Won, Kim Seung Ho, Minseo, MOMOLAND’s Nancy, Lee Nam Su, Ahn Ju Mi, and Park So Jin will star in TVING’s first original sitcom “Palace Land” (literal title)!

“Palace Land” is a coming-of-age sitcom that follows the chaotic struggles of part-time workers trying to make ends meet behind the scenes of a glamorous amusement park. Set in a park that offers visitors dreams and fantasy, the sitcom will use comedy to explore the grueling labor that continues after the glamorous parades end, conflicts among employees, and the struggles of young people. The sitcom will be directed by Yoo Hak Chan of “The Great Escape” and written by Lee Sol.

Olympic figure skater Cha Jun Hwan will play Sung Dae Han, a new employee at Palace Land. He will portray an enthusiastic but inexperienced part-time worker navigating the challenges of adjusting to an unfamiliar workplace.

Woo Davi will play Song Ye Jin, a senior employee at the amusement park. She is set to portray a senior-junior workplace relationship with Cha Jun Hwan, hinting at the chemistry the two will bring to the screen.

Lee Jae Won will play Kang Cheol Su, Kim Kyu Won will play Yang Seong Wook, and Kim Seung Ho will play Kwak Do Hyun.

Furthermore, Minseo will star as Han Ah Reum, while Nancy will portray Ji Seul Gi.

Video creator Lee Nam Su will play Kwon Su Nam, and Ahn Ju Mi will play Seo Go Woon, the youngest employee. Rounding out the cast, Park So Jin will play Yoon Young Hee.

“Palace Land” is set to premiere in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Park So Jin in “Cinderella at 2AM”:

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And Lee Jae Won in “A Hundred Memories”:

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