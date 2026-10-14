Kim Hyang Gi And Ahn Dong Gu Find Reasons To Smile Through Hardship In New Film “While You’re Here”

The upcoming youth romance film “While You’re Here” has teased the chemistry between Kim Hyang Gi and Ahn Dong Gu!

“While You’re Here” is a youthful survival romance about Hwa Ran (Kim Hyang Gi) and Yi Wan (Ahn Dong Gu), a couple in their 20s who have nothing but their love for each other and their dreams. Hwa Ran, an aspiring webtoon artist, and Yi Wan, an aspiring rapper, hope to build a future together, but after losing their rental deposit in a housing scam, they are forced to live in a basement two floors underground. As their home, finances, and future all become uncertain, the couple struggles to hold on to their love and dreams while navigating the harsh realities of life.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the couple’s journey, from their first meeting to the loss of their rental deposit and their search for a new home. Despite the challenges they face, the two find ways to turn difficult moments into laughter when they are together, highlighting both the sweetness of their romance and the struggles of young adulthood.

Their search for a place to call home, which takes them from one property to another, also reflects the challenges young people face as they strive to secure a home of their own.

As Hwa Ran and Yi Wan struggle to find their footing, their friend Kyung Tae (Giriboy) steps in to help.

They also enlist the assistance of Ahn Da Jeong (Jung Yi Rang), a licensed real estate agent, in their search for a new home.

However, the property they eventually find comes with an unexpected catch: It is located two floors underground. Having believed that finding a home would solve all their problems, the couple must now face a new challenge as they try to build a life together in their new surroundings.

“While You’re Here” is slated to hit theaters in November.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of 18”:

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And watch Ahn Dong Gu in “Last Summer” below:

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