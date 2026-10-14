Kim Nu Rim, Yoo Shin, And Park Jae Hyun Transform Into Members Of An Indie Band In “What A Boss Wants”

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared a glimpse of Kim Nu Rim, Yoo Shin, and Park Jae Hyun’s characters!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Kim Nu Rim, Yoo Shin, and Park Jae Hyun play members of India Red, an indie band formed by a group of friends who share a passion for music, with Lee Eun Chae as its vocalist.

Kim Nu Rim takes on the role of Park Ho Ya, the guitarist of India Red, who is popular among women. Although he shows a manly side on stage, he is also the youngest member, often getting teased by his bandmates about his military service. His character adds to the fun of the drama as he repeatedly crosses paths with Kwon Do Yeon (Kim Seung Hee) after an unexpected encounter.

Yoo Shin plays Kim Dong Woo, Lee Eun Chae’s friend of the same age and the band’s bassist. He is known for his wild playing style, which contrasts with his cute appearance. His affectionate nature and the way he takes care of Lee Eun Chae spark jealousy in Kwon Do Hyuk.

Park Jae Hyun stars as Ryu, the band’s quiet and composed drummer. Although he usually speaks little, he has a surprising passion for makjang dramas. He observes the relationship between Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae as if it were a drama.

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

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