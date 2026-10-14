Ha Jung Woo And Cha Jung Won Announce Marriage

Actors Ha Jung Woo and Cha Jung Won are tying the knot this year!

On October 14, Ha Jung Woo’s agency Walkhouse Company announced, “Ha Jung Woo will hold his wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on December 13.” The ceremony will be held privately.

Ha Jung Woo, born in 1978, and Cha Jung Won, born in 1989, began dating around 2020 and acknowledged their relationship earlier this year. Although rumors of their marriage had surfaced once before, both sides stated at the time that nothing had been confirmed.

Congratulations!

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