Watch: BIG Naughty Announces Marriage To Girlfriend He Had One-Sided Crush On For 10 Years

BIG Naughty is now a married man!

On October 14, BIG Naughty personally announced that he had tied the knot with his girlfriend, sharing, “You may already know this, or it might come as a surprise, but I have decided to spend the rest of my life with the person featured in many of my songs, including ‘Vancouver’ and ‘Vancouver 2.’”

That same day, his agency H1GHR MUSIC officially confirmed, “BIG Naughty has already completed registering his marriage [to his girlfriend], and they are legally a married couple.”

Later that night, BIG Naughty released a music video for a new song, “Vancouver 3,” featuring footage of his wife. He wrote on Instagram, “We first met at the age of 9 and wound up getting married at the age of 24. I’m sincerely grateful to Woo Joo, who has always been a huge source of inspiration for me, and to all of you, who have loved [the results of that inspiration]. After pondering what I could give, I have humbly posted a song on YouTube. After diligently completing my [military] duty, I will return as an even more mature version of myself!”

He added in English, “2011, First met. 2026, Married.”

Back in 2023, BIG Naughty revealed during an appearance on KBS 2TV’s “The Seasons: AKMU’s Long Day, Long Night” that he was dating a woman whom he had harbored a one-sided crush on for 10 years. Sharing that he was in a long-distance relationship with a non-celebrity living in Vancouver, Canada, BIG Naughty said, “Let’s not give up on unrequited love.”

The singer, who first entered the spotlight on the 2019 Mnet survival show “Show Me The Money 8,” is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a public service worker.

Congratulations to BIG Naughty and his wife! Check out his new music video for “Vancouver 3” below:

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