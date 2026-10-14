N.Flying Breaks 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Still'

N.Flying has hit a career high with their latest comeback!

Last week, N.Flying made their return with their ninth mini album “Still” and its emotional title track of the same name on October 8.

According to Hanteo Chart, N.Flying has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its release (October 8 to 14), “Still” sold an impressive total of 111,447 copies, breaking the band’s previous record of 101,997 (set by their full-length album “Everlasting” last year).

Congratulations to N.Flying on their new personal record!

Watch N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub in his drama “Spring of Youth” on Viki below:

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