Solbi And Lee Kyu Han Announce Marriage

Artist Solbi and actor Lee Kyu Han are getting married!

On October 15, a media outlet reported that Solbi and Lee Kyu Han are preparing for a wedding next year.

In response to the report, Solbi’s agency Jian Castle announced, “Solbi and Lee Kyu Han have promised to become husband and wife based on their trust and love for each other.”

They added, “The two recently met with both families to share their intentions for marriage, and they plan to hold their wedding ceremony sometime in April 2027.” The wedding will be held privately with only family members, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.

The agency stated, “We would appreciate it if you could send your warm blessings and support to the two as they stand at the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Solbi and Lee Kyu Han will continue to show their growth as precious partners, supporters, and pillars of strength for each other’s respective journeys.”

Solbi debuted in 2006 as a member of the mixed-gender group Typhoon. She has been active as a solo artist and has also been working as an artist under her real name Kwon Ji An since 2010.

Lee Kyu Han debuted in 1998 in the MBC drama “Love & Success” and has been recognized for his acting skills through various projects including “My Lovely Sam Soon,” “Graceful Family,” and “The Judge from Hell.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Lee Kyu Han in “Longing for You”:

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