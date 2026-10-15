Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Se Young, And Lee Jong Suk Experience Dynamic Emotions In 'The Remarried Empress' Posters

The upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled new posters!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

The three posters each capture the marriage life of Sovieshu and Navier, the relationship between Sovieshu and the runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young), and the romance between Navier and Prince Heinrey.

The first poster shows the imperial couple Sovieshu and Navier, standing side-by-side and holding hands. Both look straight ahead, exuding the dignity of the imperial family. The poster is accompanied by Sovieshu’s line, “No matter what happens, my only wife will be you.” However, as Sovieshu becomes captivated by Rashta, cracks begin to form in their relationship.

The second poster focuses on the relationship between Sovieshu and Rashta. Sovieshu gazes at Rashta with affection, and the caption reads, “You really are a handful.” This highlights the situation where Sovieshu, who had promised unwavering love to Navier, begins to harbor special feelings for Rashta as well.

The final poster features Navier and Heinrey. Navier is cupping Heinrey’s face, while Heinrey has his arms wrapped around her waist. The caption, “Make me your lover, so that everyone can see,” confirms Heinrey’s active courtship toward Navier.

Attention is focused on how the relationships between these four characters will unfold, centering on the Emperor’s change of heart and the Empress’s remarriage.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to premiere on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Se Young in “Motel California”:

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Also check out Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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