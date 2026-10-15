Watch: Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Showcase Playful Chemistry On Set Of 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has released a new making-of video!

On October 15, STUDIO DRAGON, the production company behind “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” released a new making-of video featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the drama.

The newly released behind-the-scenes video features playful moments between Song Kang and Lee Jun Young, who showcase bright smiles before getting serious for filming. The two actors switch back and forth from being serious on-screen and playful off-screen.

Yoon Sea and Jang Gyuri also grab attention with their chemistry on set, carefully rehearsing their scene. Yoon Sea wraps up all her filming amidst the staff’s applause, receiving flowers for her performance.

Lee Jun Young continues to toss out ideas for high-intensity scenes, showcasing dedication to portraying his character’s anger. After his outburst, he also checks in on Song Kang to make sure the actor wasn’t too startled by his performance.

The filming ends with more playful moments between Song Kang and Lee Jun Young. After filming their final scene together, the two actors signal a close by clapping their hands for the end slate.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” recently came to a successful close.

Watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie” on Viki:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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