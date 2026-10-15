Watch: Seol In Ah Puts Up With Her Boss Yim Si Wan’s Demanding Orders For Investigation In “Love In Disguise” Teaser

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” has released a new teaser!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the first meeting between Yoon Yi Jun, a demanding boss, and Kang Jae Hee, who secretly takes a job as his personal secretary to get close to him, as well as the incidents that unfold between the two.

Yoon Yi Jun displays a sensitive and meticulous demeanor befitting someone raised to become the next heir to the Taegang Group. Even while being questioned by the police on suspicion of murder, he casually asks, “Do you really think I killed someone?” revealing his extraordinary personality.

Furious at his arrogant attitude, Kang Jae Hee spots a job posting for a personal secretary position open exclusively to men and seizes the opportunity. Deciding to turn the fact that people often mistake her for a man to her advantage, she confidently heads to the interview. Kang Jae Hee’s bold efforts to infiltrate Yoon Yi Jun’s inner circle and continue investigating him add to the intrigue.

However, Kang Jae Hee’s struggles continue even after successfully getting the job. Yoon Yi Jun, who finds it difficult to trust others, constantly puts her to the test, and every time she fails to meet his demanding standards, he shouts, “Do it again!” Eventually, Kang Jae Hee even resorts to sweet-talking murder suspect Yoon Yi Jun to win him over.

The tension between the two also gradually intensifies. In one scene, Kang Jae Hee urgently states, “Something is happening in this house that I don’t know about,” while in another, Yoon Yi Jun turns a sharp gaze toward her and demands, “Who are you? Who sent you?” Amid Kang Jae Hee and Yoon Yi Jun’s continued suspicion and wariness toward each other, viewers are left wondering whether Kang Jae Hee can maintain her double life while concealing her identity as a detective.

The teaser also introduces Taegang Group lawyer Kim Si Hyun (Kim Jung Hyun) and Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo), the secretary to the chairman of Taegang Group.

With Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee pursuing different goals, attention is focused on how they will build trust amid their suspicions and what kind of relationship will develop between them along the way.

Watch the teaser below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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