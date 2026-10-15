Watch: KickFlip Takes 2nd Win For 'Kick Off The Wall' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By A2O LITE, A2O SOUL, And More

KickFlip has won their second music show trophy for “Kick Off The Wall”!

On the October 15 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH” and KickFlip’s “Kick Off The Wall.” KickFlip ultimately took the prize with a total of 5,820 points.

Congratulations to KickFlip! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Today’s performers included KickFlip, ALLDAY PROJECT, A2O LITE, A2O SOUL, BOYNEXTDOOR, NCT WISH, KO1KEYZ, MODYSSEY, MEOVV, FLARE U, PLAVE, TEEN TOP, Hearts2Hearts, Sung Han Bin, Park Woo Jin, Kim Jae Hwan, INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun, Oh My Girl’s Hyojung, hrtz.wav, Xdinary Heroes, and DAILY:DIRECTION.

Check out their performances below!

KickFlip – “Puzzle Piece”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

A2O LITE – “NEON”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Count To Love (Korean Ver.)”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ (Korean ver.)”

MODYSSEY – “CAN YOU HEAR THAT”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

PLAVE – “Star Trace”

TEEN TOP – “DON’T STOP”

Hearts2Hearts – “ICONIC HEART (Korean Ver.)”

Sung Han Bin – “Killin’ Me + UNDEAD”

Park Woo Jin – “SYNCOPATION” and “STAMINA”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Call It Love”

INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun – “DEVIL”

Oh My Girl’s Hyojung – “Unmapped”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

Xdinary Heroes – “Obsessed with Youth”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”