Watch: Seol In Ah Takes Down Bad Guys With Ease In 'Love In Disguise' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has shared a sneak peek of its premiere!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary while pretending to be a man.

The newly released preview from the drama’s first two episodes offers a glimpse of detective Kang Jae Hee in action. The clip begins with her demanding that a gang of criminals hand over the money they stole from an elderly woman through fraud. Although she warns them about the prison time they’ll face for voice phishing, the swindlers respond dismissively and attempt to flee the scene.

When Kang Jae Hee stops them from leaving, one of the bad guys pulls a knife on her, but she proves to be quicker and stronger than him. Noting with a smirk that he dealt the first blow, the special forces veteran declares that everything she does from now on is self-defense before landing a powerful punch.

Check out the new preview below!

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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