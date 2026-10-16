'Good Partner 2' Announces Premiere Date In Poster Teasing Jang Nara And Kim Hye Yoon's Partnership

Jang Nara is looking for a new “Good Partner”!

On October 16, “Good Partner 2” unveiled a new poster announcing the return of Jang Nara as CEO of divorce law firm “Spring Again.”

Written by an actual divorce attorney, Season 1 of “Good Partner” depicts the struggles of two very different divorce lawyers: Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Han Yu Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), a rookie lawyer who is still new to divorce.

After two years, “Good Partner” returns with Season 2, which depicts lead attorney Cha Eun Kyung and experienced lawyer Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon) becoming each other’s “good partner.” The drama will once again be written by divorce specialist lawyer Choi Yu Na and helmed by director Seo Min Jung.

The newly released teaser poster captures Cha Eun Kyung’s grand comeback after successfully establishing her own law firm following her departure from law firm Daejung. Cha Eun Kyung exudes a confident smile befitting of a star lawyer with 20 years of experience, highlighting her firm and resolute core. Featuring an empty chair next to her, Cha Eun Kyung welcomes a new partner for her second chapter, with the tagline, “Looking for a partner to join the second divorce show.”

If Season 1 depicted the fresh chemistry between veteran star lawyer Cha Eun Kyung and rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, Season 2 will show a different chemistry with Cha Eun Kyung and a more experienced lawyer.

The production team shared, “The second season will go a step further from focusing solely on divorce cases to spotlight the life of clients and decisions that continue even after divorce. Please look forward to the exhilarating performance of Cha Eun Kyung who will showcase her second wave of growth with a new partner.”

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Watch a special teaser for the drama here!

Binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” on Viki:

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