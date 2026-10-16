Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin's Perfect First Date Goes Chillingly Awry In 'The Perfect Lie'

Get ready for a tense psychological battle between Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie”!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago. While the two actors stole hearts with their romantic chemistry in their previous drama, they will display an entirely different dynamic in “The Perfect Lie.”

Yoo Yeon Seok will play Min Joon Ho, who insists that he is telling the truth, while Seo Hyun Jin will play Kang Ji Sun, who tells an entirely different story. Although the two enjoy a perfect date on the day they first meet, they later become swept up in an unexpected incident that results in them making opposite claims about the same event.

According to the drama’s production team, both Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin convincingly pulled off their challenging roles, despite the intense emotional fluctuations and dramatic confrontations required of their characters.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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