Shin Min Ah, Lee Se Young, Ju Ji Hoon, And Lee Jong Suk Face Off In The Imperial Palace In New Drama 'The Remarried Empress'

Disney+’s upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress” has released new stills featuring its cast!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

On October 16, the production team of “The Remarried Empress” released new stills that capture the complex emotions and choices of the four characters surrounding the imperial palace. The images depict the moments when the once-solid balance of the imperial family began to crumble.

The released stills show a chilly atmosphere between Navier and Sovieshu, who have spent a long time together as Empress and Emperor, while Sovieshu’s gaze toward Rashta (Lee Se Young) reveals deepening affection.

The scene of Navier clutching her hands at the banquet, combined with the startled facial expressions of those around her, signals that an ominous shift has begun within the imperial palace.

The sight of Sovieshu and Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk) confronting each other with swords drawn also heightens the tension. The standoff between the two, neither willing to back down, foreshadows an increasingly sharp conflict centered around Navier.

A tense atmosphere also flows between Navier and Rashta as they face each other in the garden. Complex emotions cloud the eyes of Navier, who had always remained cool-headed and poised, while the ambition hidden behind Rashta’s innocent and lovely facade begins to surface.

The clash between Navier, who has guarded the position of Empress, and Rashta, who dreams of a new life based on the Emperor’s favor, evolves into a variable that threatens to shake the order and authority of the imperial family.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Se Young in “Motel California”:

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