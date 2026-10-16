Seo Kang Jun And Jo Aram Go On Their First Date In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS2’s “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled new stills from its upcoming episode!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) proposes a one-month trial relationship to Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) and heads out on their first date. Namgoong Ho and Park Soo Ah share a past connection from Haema island, where Namgoong Ho once offered her comfort, and they currently work together as senior and junior colleagues.

Following last episode’s decision by Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) to meet their respective “others,” Namgoong Ho approached Park Soo Ah, asking, “Is it okay if I want to know more about you?”

In the newly released stills from their first date, the usual bickering of workplace colleagues is replaced by subtle vibes in their gazes toward one another, hinting at their evolving relationship.

The next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” airs on October 17 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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Also watch Jo Aram in “The Auditors” below:

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