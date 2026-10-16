Ahn Hyo Seop And His Chef Team Enter A High-Stakes Cooking Competition To Save Their Restaurant In “Final Table”

The upcoming drama “Final Table” has unveiled new stills of Ahn Hyo Seop and his chef team!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

The newly released stills feature Kang Han (Ahn Hyo Seop), Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon), Choi Doo Young (Kim Jae Hwa), and Park Geon Woo (Lee Bong Jun) as they team up to compete in a high-stakes cooking survival show and save their restaurant, Famiglia.

Famiglia faces closure following the owner chef’s dishonorable death. For Kang Han, the restaurant holds precious memories of his father, while for Choi Song Yi, it represents the restaurant her father devoted his life to building. Determined to keep Famiglia alive, the two form a team with the goal of winning the cooking competition.

Kang Han is Famiglia’s head chef, known for his exceptional culinary instincts and creativity. He reinterprets cooking techniques he has learned while traveling around the world in his own unique way and believes food has the power to move people’s hearts. Drawing on his diverse experiences, he leads the team and presents innovative dishes in the competition.

Choi Song Yi is Famiglia’s owner and floor manager. Even after her father’s passing, she refuses to give up on the restaurant and continues to run it. In addition to serving customers, she takes on tasks such as washing dishes and preparing ingredients in the kitchen, doing everything she can to keep the restaurant afloat. She is known for speaking her mind and refusing to give up easily.

Kim Jae Hwa plays Choi Doo Young, Choi Song Yi’s aunt and the restaurant’s sous-chef. Although she has only been cooking for a year, she excels at sorting and organizing ingredients and is meticulous about hygiene. She assists Kang Han while overseeing the kitchen’s basic operations and keeping everything in order.

Lee Bong Jun plays Park Geon Woo, an experienced chef in charge of desserts and garde manger, the kitchen station responsible for preparing ingredients and cold dishes. Park Geon Woo holds a traditional Korean liquor sommelier certification and even has experience running his own restaurant at the age of 23. With his exceptional concentration and sound judgment, he helps fill the gaps in the team.

Although the four have different backgrounds and skill sets, they join forces with one shared goal: bringing Famiglia back to life. Despite having worked together for only a short time, they learn to adapt to the competition by dividing responsibilities and working in sync.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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