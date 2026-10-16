Kim Hyang Gi And Ahn Dong Gu Hold On To Love And Dreams Despite Life’s Harsh Realities In “While You’re Here”

The upcoming film “While You’re Here” has unveiled new character stills!

“While You’re Here” is a youthful survival romance about Hwa Ran (Kim Hyang Gi) and Yi Wan (Ahn Dong Gu), a couple in their 20s who have nothing but their love for each other and their dreams. Hwa Ran, an aspiring webtoon artist, and Yi Wan, an aspiring rapper, hope to build a future together, but after losing their rental deposit in a housing scam, they are forced to live in a basement two floors underground. As their home, finances, and future all become uncertain, the couple struggles to hold on to their love and dreams while navigating the harsh realities of life.

The newly released character stills capture everything from Hwa Ran and Yi Wan’s youthful everyday moments and pursuit of their respective dreams to the unique personalities of the colorful characters around them. Hwa Ran immerses herself in her drawing as she brings her own creative world to life, while aspiring rapper Yi Wan reveals his passion for music as he listens to songs and writes lyrics.

The images of Hwa Ran and Yi Wan spending time apart yet appearing as though they are right beside each other highlight the couple’s tender bond.

Meanwhile, real estate agent An Da Jung (Jung Yi Rang), who specializes in introducing bizarre and mysterious properties, hints at the eccentric personality she will bring to the story. Gyeong Tae (Hong Si Young), Hwa Ran and Yi Wan’s dependable friend, also makes his mark in a scene set on a rooftop terrace, adding his own unique charm to the film.

Another still shows Yi Wan holding a microphone onstage with a serious expression, raising questions about the story behind his solemn demeanor.

After taking out a loan to secure a home, Hwa Ran and Yi Wan lose their rental deposit in a housing scam and are forced to move into a basement two floors underground. Will the young couple be able to hold on to their love and dreams despite the harsh realities and unexpected obstacles they face?

“While You’re Here” is slated to hit theaters in November.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of 18”:

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And watch Ahn Dong Gu in “Last Summer” below:

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