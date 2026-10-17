Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Run Into Each Other On Dates With Other People In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

Get ready for a massively uncomfortable run-in on “A Love Other Than Yours”!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “A Love Other Than Yours,” Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) approached Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) and Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) respectively with an unusual proposal: that they try dating for exactly one month. Although both of them wanted to leave behind the wounds from their 10-year relationship and look at things through a different lens by dating someone new, neither of them was willing to fully let go of the other.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Park Soo Ah tenderly cups Namgoong Ho’s face—only for Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung walk into the restaurant at that exact moment.

When the four of them unexpectedly wind up at the same place at the same time, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do inadvertently witness one another’s dates with other people. Amidst the awkward tension of this unplanned encounter, there will be an uncomfortable conversation and significant changes in the characters’ emotions.

To find out how this tense run-in plays out, catch the next episode of “A Love Other Than Yours” on October 17 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

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