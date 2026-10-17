ATEEZ's 'BAD' Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

ATEEZ’s latest hit has already soared past the 100 million mark on YouTube!

On October 17 at around 3:30 p.m. KST, ATEEZ’s music video for their viral hit “BAD” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their sixth music video to do so after “WONDERLAND,” “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS),” “Crazy Form,” “Answer,” and “Ice On My Teeth.”

ATEEZ first released the music video for “BAD” on June 26 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it just took over 3 months and 21 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Watch ATEEZ’s already iconic music video for “BAD” again below:

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, San, Seonghwa, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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