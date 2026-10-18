October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from September 18 to October 18.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,039,165. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “advertise,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.10 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE’s Zena rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,194,578, marking a 42.08 percent increase in her score since September.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young came in third place with a brand reputation index of 6,121,414 for October.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,369,453, while RESCENE’s Minami rounded out the top five with a score of 4,114,382.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. RESCENE’s Zena
  3. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  5. RESCENE’s Minami
  6. RESCENE’s Liv
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  8. aespa’s Karina
  9. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  10. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha
  11. RESCENE’s May
  12. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  13. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  14. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
  15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  16. aespa’s Winter
  17. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  18. izna’s Mai
  19. fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung
  20. izna’s Ryu Sarang
  21. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  22. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  23. MEOVV’s Anna
  24. TWICE’s Sana
  25. TWICE’s Nayeon
  26. Girls’ Generation’s Yuri
  27. Red Velvet’s Joy
  28. IVE’s Rei
  29. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  30. ITZY’s Yuna
aespa
An Yu Jin
Anna (MEOVV)
BLACKPINK
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
Hyoyeon
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Karina
Kazuha
Kim Chaewon
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chaeyoung
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Mai (izna)
May (RESCENE)
MEOVV
Minami
Nayeon
NMIXX
Red Velvet
Rei
RESCENE
Rosé
Ryu Sarang
Sana
Sullyoon
Taeyeon
TWICE
Winter
Wonhee
Woni
Yuna (ITZY)
Yuri
Zena

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