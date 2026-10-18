October Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from September 18 to October 18.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,039,165. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK” and “REMINE,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “advertise,” and “root for.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.10 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE’s Zena rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,194,578, marking a 42.08 percent increase in her score since September.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young came in third place with a brand reputation index of 6,121,414 for October.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,369,453, while RESCENE’s Minami rounded out the top five with a score of 4,114,382.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!