Watch: ATEEZ's San And Hongjoong Reveal Their Everyday Lives And Love Of Pokémon In 'The Manager' Preview

ATEEZ’s San and Hongjoong will be sharing a glimpse inside their everyday lives on MBC’s “The Manager”!

On October 18, the popular reality show aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature the ATEEZ members as guests.

The newly released preview follows San during his downtime, when he leaves behind his “Duke of the North” persona and becomes an ordinary guy standing in line for a Pokémon pop-up store. After adorably geeking out as a Pokémon fan, San enjoys some dessert before hitting the gym.

Describing his charming duality, San’s manager remarks, “On stage, he’s the Duke of the North himself, but when he gets off stage, he’s an innocent young man.”

At the gym, San is joined by his bandmates Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Wooyoung, and Jongho, who make playful references to San going viral for his chest-popping move in “BAD.” Seonghwa jokingly greets San’s chest to express his gratitude, while Wooyoung tries to keep San motivated by quipping, “The bigger your chest gets, the bigger our practice room gets.”

After grabbing a meal, the ATEEZ members go on to tear up the stage together as a group.

San and Hongjoong’s episode of “The Manager” will air on October 24 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch ATEEZ’s San, Yunho, Seonghwa, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

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