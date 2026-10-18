MODHAUS Responds To Allegations Against idntt Candidate Lee YoonSung

MODHAUS has addressed the rumors about Lee YoonSung, one of the nine trainees competing to become a member of idntt.

On October 18, MODHAUS officially revealed the nine “find id” candidates who will be competing to become one of the final four members of idntt, along with the voting schedule for the project. One of them was Lee YoonSung, who previously competed on the survival shows “PROJECT 7” and “B:MY BOYZ.”

Shortly after the announcement, allegations against Lee YoonSung began spreading online, including an old post accusing him of asking his fans for gifts and then blocking them.

Several hours later, MODHAUS responded to the allegations with the following statement in English:

Hello, this is MODHAUS. We are grateful for the interest and support you have shown for find id. Allegations concerning trainee Lee YoonSung surfaced online following today’s release of find id. Because the support and votes of our fans deserve to be protected, we moved immediately to establish the facts. What we have confirmed is as follows. 1. No private meetings took place, and no gifts were ever requested. Lee YoonSung has never met privately with a fan, and at no point during his time as a trainee did he ask for gifts or financial support. 2. On how a gift came to be accepted. He declined every gift offered to him. In one instance, a bracelet worth under KRW 10,000 was sent through a KakaoTalk Gift code, and while attempting to turn it down he mishandled the exchange and the item was ultimately accepted. He sincerely regrets not having been more careful in how he responded to fans. 3. On why the account was blocked. Lee YoonSung treated this individual as a fan, and nothing more. When the behavior escalated into sustained intrusion into his private life, accompanied by obsessive behavior directed at him. He had no choice but to stop responding on social media and blocked the account. A criminal complaint has been filed in this matter. The police have declined to refer the case for prosecution, and we are appealing that decision. We ask that the sharing of false claims and malicious SNS posts stop. Unfounded rumors damage more than one trainee’s reputation, they undermine every other participant competing fairly, and they devalue the votes cast in good faith by fans. find id is committed to giving every trainee an equal footing. We will protect them from baseless rumors and safeguard the fairness of this process through to the end. We ask once more that you refrain from circulating claims that have not been verified. Thank you.

Check out the “find id” candidates’ profile photos and the project schedule here.

You can watch Lee YoonSung on “B:MY BOYZ” on Viki below:

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And on “PROJECT 7” below:

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