Update: RIIZE Drops Scheduler For Upcoming Digital Single 'Insomnia'

Updated October 19 KST:

RIIZE has unveiled the promotion schedule for their upcoming digital single “Insomnia”!

Original Article:

RIIZE has kicked off the countdown to their October comeback!

On October 19 at midnight KST, RIIZE officially announced the details of their upcoming comeback next week.

The group will be returning with the new digital single “Insomnia” in exactly one week, on October 26 at midnight KST.

Meanwhile, RIIZE previously announced that they would be releasing their second full-length album “EMOTIION” in spring 2027.

Check out RIIZE’s new teaser video and image for their upcoming single “Insomnia” below!

While you wait for RIIZE’s comeback, watch their variety show “BOSS RIIZE” on Viki below:

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Or watch their episode of “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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