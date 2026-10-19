“The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call” Confirms Return Of Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, And More For Seasons 2 And 3

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is gearing up for Seasons 2 and 3!

On October 19, Netflix confirmed, “‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ Seasons 2 and 3 have been simultaneously confirmed for production. Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Jeong Jae Kwang, and Jeong Yein will be starring [in the drama].”

Season 2 will be helmed and written by director Lee Do Yoon, while Season 3 will also be helmed by director Lee Do Yoon as new writer Tomasi joins to partake in the script.

Released last year, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows genius trauma surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) as he works to revive a struggling Severe Trauma Care team.

For the upcoming seasons, Ju Ji Hoon returns as Baek Kang Hyuk, a genius surgeon who doesn’t stop at anything to save patients’ lives. Choo Young Woo reprises his role as Yang Jae Won, Baek Kang Hyuk’s protégé who follows in his footsteps.

Yoon Kyung Ho further returns as Han Yu Rim, the chief of planning and coordination at Hankuk National University Hospital. Jeong Jae Kwang is also back as anesthesiologist Park Gyeong Won, while Jeong Yein will fill the role of veteran nurse Cheon Jang Mi following Ha Young’s decision to voluntarily step down from the drama.

Stay tuned for updates on Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”!

While waiting, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” below:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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