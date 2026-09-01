Ha Young Steps Down From New Seasons Of “The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call”

Ha Young is stepping down from the cast of the new seasons of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.”

On September 1, a media outlet reported that Ha Young has been confirmed to leave the new seasons of the Netflix original “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” which is scheduled to begin filming in October. According to the report, Ha Young informed the production team first that she would not be able to participate in the series.

In response to the report, Netflix confirmed her departure, stating, “Ha Young has decided not to appear in the follow-up to ‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,’ and we respect her decision.”

Released last year, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows genius trauma surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) as he works to revive a struggling Severe Trauma Care team. Ha Young gained recognition for her role as nurse Cheon Jang Mi and was subsequently set to reprise her role in Seasons 2 and 3 alongside the lead cast.

Her departure comes after Ha Young recently became the center of controversy over allegations of her great-grandfather’s pro-Japanese activities.

Meanwhile, Ha Young is set to wrap filming for SBS’ new drama “The Long Shot Trial” on September 3.

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