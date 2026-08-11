Ha Young And Lee Je Hoon’s Upcoming Drama Releases Statement Following Her Recent Family Controversy

Amid growing controversy surrounding Ha Young over her great-grandfather’s alleged pro-Japanese activities, SBS has released a statement regarding her upcoming drama “The Long Shot Trial.”

Ha Young recently became embroiled in controversy after it was confirmed that her great-grandfather, doctor Ahn Sang Ho, was listed as a council member of a pro-Japanese organization in 1916.

On August 11, an SBS representative stated, “‘The Long Shot Trial’ has already completed a significant portion of filming. We ask for your understanding as it is difficult to provide specific details regarding the amount filmed or the exact production progress at this time.”

Regarding the controversy surrounding Ha Young, the representative added, “We are aware of the matter and are closely monitoring how the situation develops. If there are any updates, we will share them.”

Set to premiere in 2027, SBS’s “The Long Shot Trial” is a lighthearted legal comedy that follows the ragtag members of a law office led by Kwon Baek (Lee Je Hoon), a former lawyer who now works as a law office manager. Together, they find unconventional ways to turn seemingly unwinnable cases into victories.

Ha Young will star as rookie lawyer Yeo Shim Hee, who has neither money nor powerful connections but works harder than anyone else. She then becomes the lead attorney at Kwon Baek’s law office.

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama.

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