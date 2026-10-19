Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn, And Jo Aram Confront Past Wounds And Explore New Relationships In “A Love Other Than Yours”

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” has highlighted the different relationships of its main characters!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun), Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn), and Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) confronted their emotional wounds and decided to make a bold change in their relationships.

Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do have stood by each other for a long time, but the deep-seated wounds they had kept hidden eventually became a turning point in their relationship. Having been abandoned and used by his biological mother, Namgoong Ho endured his pain alone, determined not to become a burden to Lee Mi Do. During a mud fight on the tidal flats, he revealed the anxiety hidden behind his thoughtfulness and admitted that 10 percent of him harbored an impure desire to hurt his girlfriend. Now, Namgoong Ho is beginning to look beyond his long-standing relationship and take an interest in someone new, Park Soo Ah.

Lee Mi Do had lost her confidence and suffered from trauma related to film production due to repeated failures. Han Tae Seung saw through the inner self she wanted to ignore, stirring unfamiliar feelings of excitement within her. However, Lee Mi Do is tormented by guilt over having hurt Namgoong Ho, the person most precious to her.

Han Tae Seung committed arson out of a desire for revenge against the ruthless violence he endured at an orphanage in the past, and he lived his life under the orders of Seo Jae Hyuk (Kwak Si Yang), who held this weakness over him. His self-esteem was so low that he described himself as “a dog that never knows when it will be abandoned.” He later left Jaegang Law Firm and opened his own practice, but a string of canceled client engagements has left him struggling with the difficulties of standing on his own.

Park Soo Ah carries the pain of losing both her dream of becoming a journalist and her closest friend, Ji Soo Yeon (Kim Seung Hee), following a scandal involving her father, a former national team athlete. Namgoong Ho, whom she met in the past on Haemado Island, helped her overcome her emotional wounds. They later reunited as colleagues at work and discovered that they shared deep-seated wounds related to their biological mothers. Despite her seemingly strong exterior, Park Soo Ah had been afraid to confront her past. However, when Namgoong Ho asks her, “Can I be curious about you?” she begins to open herself up to the possibility of a new relationship.

“A Love Other Than Yours” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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Also check out Ahn Eun Jin in “The One and Only” below:

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