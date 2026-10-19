Watch: Seol In Ah Faces Yim Si Wan’s Scrutiny As She Applies To Be His Secretary In “Love In Disguise”

“Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

In the first episode of “Love in Disguise,” detective Kang Jae Hee applies for a position as personal secretary to Yoon Yi Jun, an executive at Taegang Group who is suspected of murder.

Kang Jae Hee is a former special forces officer who became a detective after leaving the military. With a strong sense of justice and a fierce competitive streak, she discovers suspicious circumstances surrounding a murder case involving Yoon Yi Jun and begins investigating in earnest.

However, when she finds it difficult to get close to Yoon Yi Jun, Kang Jae Hee decides to take a different approach. After discovering a job posting for a personal secretary position that hires only men, she decides to apply while concealing both her profession and her gender.

In the newly released preview for the upcoming episode, Kang Jae Hee is called in for her interview. As she passes a previous applicant leaving the room, she gives him a suspicious look before stepping inside. In the next scene, her detective team receives a text message from her that reads, “It’s… quite weird in here…” Her teammates find the situation so strange that even someone as straightforward as Kang Jae Hee is using an ellipsis in her message.

[1화 선공개]

윤이준 상무의 수행비서 채용 면접에 왔는데

강재희: 여기 좀… 이상합니다…😥 밀착 스릴 로맨스 <나의 유죄인간>

오늘 저녁 8:50 첫 방송 | tvN #tvN #나의유죄인간 #LOVEINDISGUISE

#임시완 #설인아 #김정현 #연우

#즐거움엔20tvN #스트리밍은TVING https://t.co/g61ex4GDNU — tvN drama (@CJnDrama) October 18, 2026

The newly released stills capture Kang Jae Hee entering the interview room. Wearing an interview number tag on her clothes, she looks nervous as she faces the double challenge of passing the interview while ensuring that her identity as a detective remains hidden.

The next photo captures Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee facing off at close range, with Yoon Yi Jun wearing an enigmatic smile as he leans in toward her, creating a tense atmosphere between the two.

During the interview, Yoon Yi Jun will go beyond simply assessing the applicants’ abilities and ask questions designed to unsettle Kang Jae Hee, raising the ultimate question: can she pass the interview?

“Love in Disguise” premieres on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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