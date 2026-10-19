Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, And Lee Se Young Become Entangled In A Web Of Love And Power In “The Remarried Empress”

Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled new stills capturing the complex emotions and intertwined fates of its four central characters.

Based on a popular web novel, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the distinct personalities and emotional struggles of Navier, Sovieshu, Heinrey, and Rashta, whose intertwined relationships are set to spark power struggles that could alter the fate of the empire.

Navier, the empress of the Eastern Empire, exudes regal elegance in a lavish dress and with a graceful smile. However, when she comes face-to-face with Rashta, her expression hardens, revealing a rare moment in which she struggles to maintain her composure. The scene hints at cracks beginning to form in the empress’s seemingly perfect world.

Sovieshu, the emperor, exudes a cold aura in a still alongside Navier, while another image of him riding out to hunt showcases the authority of a ruler who governs an empire. However, a still of him sitting alone in deep thought suggests that even someone wielding absolute power may face conflicts that are difficult to resolve.

Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire, displays confidence and charm through his relaxed demeanor and enigmatic smile. His arrival in the Eastern Empire, after previously being known only through rumors, raises curiosity about the changes he will bring and the connection he will forge with Navier.

Rashta, the woman favored by the emperor, radiates both excitement at the prospect of a new life and ambition. The desire hidden behind her seemingly innocent gaze as she looks up at Sovieshu foreshadows the turmoil she may bring to the imperial court.

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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