'Love In Disguise' Premieres To Strong Ratings

tvN’s “Love in Disguise” is off to a strong start!

According to Nielsen Korea, “Love in Disguise” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.6 percent for its premiere, marking a promising start as the follow-up drama to “The Ordinary Jackpot,” which achieved an all-time personal high of 6.2 percent for the finale.

Starring Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah, “Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Between Steps” starring Choo Young Woo and Kim So Hyun achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.2 percent for episode 5, seeing a slight dip from its previous episode’s record of 2.3 percent.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

While waiting, watch Seol In Ah and Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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