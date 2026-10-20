Sung Si Kyung And Mun Ka Young Confirmed To Host 41st Golden Disc Awards

Singer Sung Si Kyung and actress Mun Ka Young will once again showcase their fantastic chemistry at this year’s Golden Disc Awards!

On October 20, HLL, the organizer and host of the Golden Disc Awards, announced, “Sung Si Kyung and Mun Ka Young have been selected as the MCs for the 41st Golden Disc Awards, which will be held for two days on January 9 and 10, 2027 at the special outdoor stage of the Vietnam Exposition Center (VEC) in Hanoi, Vietnam.”

The pair has completed a three-year consecutive run as an MC duo, following their appearances at the 39th and 40th ceremonies. Notably, Sung Si Kyung will be taking the MC microphone for a staggering 11th consecutive year, once again demonstrating his unrivaled presence.

Stay tuned for the nominees and performing artist lineup!

Watch Mun Ka Young in “True Beauty”:

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