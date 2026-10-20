Joo Jong Hyuk, Han Ye Ji, Jung Da Bin, And More To Join 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track”

Joo Jong Hyuk, Park Yu Rim, Seo Su Bin, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Da Bin will star in the 2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” (literal title)!

“Sound:Track” is an anthology project featuring eight standalone dramas that explore love, breakups, and personal growth through music encountered in everyday life.

Following the announcement of the casts for two earlier installments, the third installment “When My Loneliness Calls You” and the fourth installment “Bye, Summer” have announced the addition of Joo Jong Hyuk, Park Yu Rim, Seo Su Bin, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Da Bin.

First, “When My Loneliness Calls You” follows a woman who falls in love with a man and discovers the loneliness hidden behind his kindness as she quietly grows closer to him.

Joo Jong Hyuk plays Kang Jin Woo, a man who appears quiet and kind but harbors an emptiness and sadness he struggles to reveal. As he grows closer to Park So Jung (Park Yu Rim), his long-dormant emotions gradually begin to change.

Park Yu Rim plays Park So Jung, a quiet and composed woman who is nevertheless honest about her feelings. Drawn to Kang Jin Woo’s kindness, she finds herself confronting her own desires and wounds as her feelings for him deepen. Although she longs for love, she refuses to demean herself to win someone’s affection.

The fourth installment, “Bye, Summer,” follows a woman who once dreamed of maintaining lifelong friendships with the friends with whom she shared a passionate summer while pursuing the same dream. After letting go of relationships that have faded over time, she finally embraces a new season of life on her own terms.

Seo Su Bin plays Lee Han Gyeol, an aspiring actress whose work centers on short films. During her introverted school years, she began dreaming of becoming an actress after a video she made with her friends for a school assignment gained popularity. However, as her friends’ enthusiasm for the path they had once agreed to pursue together gradually wanes and cracks emerge in their relationships, she struggles to preserve their friendship even as she recognizes the growing distance between them.

Han Ye Ji plays Kim Hyeon, who once dreamed of becoming a film director but ultimately chose a more conventional path. After a video she made with her school friends attracted attention, she began pursuing her dream of directing. However, confronted with the harsh realities of life, she chose to become an office worker instead. Now accustomed to a stable routine, Kim Hyeon no longer welcomes the worries and complaints of friends who continue to chase their dreams. At some point, she realizes that her own dream has slipped completely out of reach, but she has no intention of returning to the past.

Jung Da Bin plays Hong Su Bin, who began dreaming of making films after following Lee Han Gyeol and Kim Hyeon. Having followed her friends without a clear goal of her own, she now works as an influencer and considers romance and marriage her greatest priorities in life. Warm and sociable, she gets along well with those around her, but her most meaningful relationships extend beyond her friendships with Lee Han Gyeol and Kim Hyeon.

“When My Loneliness Calls You” will air on November 26 at 10 p.m. KST, followed by “Bye, Summer” on December 2 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joo Jong Hyuk in “The Witch” on Viki:

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Also check out Jung Da Bin in “Live On”:

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