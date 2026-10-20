TEMPEST Announces Disbandment

TEMPEST is ending their activities as a group.

On October 20, the group’s agency YH Entertainment announced that Hyuk will be enlisting in the military, while Lew is leaving the agency. Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Eunchan, and Taerae will continue together with the agency but pursue individual activities.

Read the full statement:

Hello. This is YH Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who love and continuously send their unwavering support to TEMPEST.

After thorough and thoughtful discussions with the members over a long period, we have made the decision to conclude group activities and focus on each member’s individual endeavors moving forward.

Additionally, member Hyuk is scheduled to enlist in the military on October 26 to fulfill his mandatory service.

There will be no separate official event on the day of his enlistment. As the site will be shared with other enlistees and their families, we respectfully request that fans refrain from visiting the location. We ask for your warm encouragement so that Hyuk can safely and healthily complete his military service and return.

Furthermore, we would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with member Lew will conclude as of November 1, 2026.

We sincerely thank Lew for his time with us and kindly ask for your generous love and warm support for his future endeavors.

Our company will continue to provide full support for Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Eunchan, and Taerae so that they can present new aspects of themselves through their individual activities. We kindly ask for your continued interest and support for the members as they embark on their respective journeys.

We will forever cherish every moment shared under the name of TEMPEST and the precious love sent by our fans.

We sincerely apologize for any concern caused by the unexpected news, and we will spare no effort to express our deep gratitude for your generous love and support.

Thank you.