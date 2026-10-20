Kim Min Ha, Joo Jong Hyuk, Han Sun Hwa, Chang Ryul, And More Cross Paths At A Cafe In New Film 'The Table: Day And Night'

Upcoming film “The Table: Day and Night” has shared a sneak peek of the characters’ relationships!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same cafe.

The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the cafe at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Joon), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

The newly released stills capture a variety of emotions that each character experiences.

“The Table: Day and Night,” which premiered as the opening film of this year’s Busan International Film Festival, will hit theaters on November 4. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles below:

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And check out Joo Jong Hyuk in “The Witch”:

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