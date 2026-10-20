Seol In Ah Takes On All Sorts Of Peculiar Tasks For Yim Si Wan In “Love In Disguise”

Seol In Ah will officially begin her undercover assignment in tonight’s episode of “Love in Disguise”!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Jae Hee was investigating a murder case involving Yoon Yi Jun, a third-generation heir to Taegang Group, when the investigation was halted due to the group’s influence. Determined to find evidence herself, she disguised herself as a man and applied for the position of Yoon Yi Jun’s personal secretary, which was open exclusively to male candidates. After overcoming several obstacles, she successfully landed the job.

Hoping to uncover clues while staying close to Yoon Yi Jun, Kang Jae Hee quickly finds herself facing unexpected challenges in her new role.

The newly released stills show her carrying out various tasks under Yoon Yi Jun’s cold gaze. In addition to protecting him, she must also safeguard an expensive moon jar.

One still even captures her tasting his food before he eats, highlighting the unexpected demands of her undercover assignment.

Meanwhile, Yoon Yi Jun keeps a watchful eye on his new secretary. In the previous episode, he removed the glasses she had been secretly using to film him and remarked, “I’ve got you now.” This raises curiosity about how much he suspects her true identity and what he might do next.

Kang Jae Hee also begins interacting with the people around Yoon Yi Jun, including his closest aides and Lee Hye Jung (Yeonwoo), a secretary in the Taegang Group chairman’s office. Will Lee Hye Jung affect Kang Jae Hee’s undercover investigation?

Episode 2 of “Love in Disguise” will air on October 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below:

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