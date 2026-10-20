PLAVE Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'HYPERDRIVE'

PLAVE has hit a new career high with their latest comeback!

Last week, the virtual boy group returned with their fifth mini album “HYPERDRIVE” and its accompanying title track “Star Trace.” “HYPERDRIVE” was released digitally on October 12, while the physical version of the album was released a day later on October 13.

According to Hanteo Chart, PLAVE has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the new mini album. In the first week of its physical release (October 13 to 19), “HYPERDRIVE” sold an impressive total of 1,322,973 copies—breaking PLAVE’s previous first-week sales record of 1,255,801 set by their last mini album “Caligo Pt.2” earlier this year.

“HYPERDRIVE” is PLAVE’s fourth album to sell over 1 million copies in its first week, following “Caligo Pt.1,” “PLBBUU,” and “Caligo Pt.2.”

Congratulations to PLAVE on their new personal record!