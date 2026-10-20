SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan x Joshua (JxJ) Set Record For Highest 1st-Day Sales Of Any Unit Album In Hanteo History

SEVENTEEN’s new unit JxJ (Jeonghan x Joshua) has already made Hanteo history!

On October 19, JxJ made their unit debut with their first mini album “DREAMSCAPE” and its title track “12 o’clock.”

According to PLEDIS Entertainment, “DREAMSCAPE” has achieved the highest first-day sales of any unit album in Hanteo History. On just its first day of sales alone, the mini album sold an impressive total of 656,011 copies, setting a new record for unit group albums.

Additionally, “DREAMSCAPE” reached No. 1 on Line Music’s realtime Album Top 100 chart in Japan, QQ Music’s digital bestseller albums chart in China, and iTunes Top Albums charts in at least six different regions around the world. “12 o’clock” also hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in various countries including Singapore, Argentina, and the Philippines.

Congratulations to Jeonghan and Joshua on their new record!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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